Dr. Steve Roche, MD
Overview
Dr. Steve Roche, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Roche works at
Locations
-
1
Selah Counseling & Wellness Centre12850 Hillcrest Rd Ste F206, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 404-8253
-
2
Medical City Green Oaks Hospital7808 Clodus Fields Dr, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 991-9504
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roche Made Me Feel Comfortable In My Own Skin And Mind , He Showed Concerned And Care For My Diagnosis I Would Recommend Him To All Families Suffering Mental Depression And Severe Anxiety. Thanks Doctor Roche
About Dr. Steve Roche, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1003802174
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roche has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roche has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Roche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roche.
