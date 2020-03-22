Overview

Dr. Steve Roche, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Roche works at Selah Counseling & Wellness Centre in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Psychosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.