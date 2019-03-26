Dr. Steven Rhinehart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhinehart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rhinehart, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Rhinehart, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital, Mercer County Community Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.
Dr. Rhinehart works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 108, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8830
-
2
Bluffton Regional Medical Center303 S Main St, Bluffton, IN 46714 Directions (260) 484-8830
-
3
Adams Memorial Hospital1100 Mercer Ave, Decatur, IN 46733 Directions (260) 724-2145
- 4 2514 DuPont Circle Dr # 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Best oncologist in the country. Period.
About Dr. Steven Rhinehart, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1790787604
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Rhinehart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhinehart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rhinehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rhinehart has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhinehart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhinehart, there are benefits to both methods.