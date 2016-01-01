Dr. Stephen Rappeport, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rappeport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Rappeport, DDS
Overview
Dr. Stephen Rappeport, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Smith, AR.
Dr. Rappeport works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Health of Fianna9004 Jenny Lind Rd, Fort Smith, AR 72908 Directions (479) 333-8984Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Rappeport, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1689626269
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rappeport has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rappeport accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rappeport using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rappeport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappeport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappeport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rappeport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rappeport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.