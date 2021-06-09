See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Shawnee, OK
Dr. Steve Randall, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (44)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steve Randall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.

Dr. Randall works at Avenstar Pain Specialists, Oklahoma City, OK in Shawnee, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Avenstar Pain Specialists, Oklahoma City, OK
    3700 N Kickapoo Ave Ste 104, Shawnee, OK 74804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 733-8000
  2. 2
    Avenstar Pain Specialists
    3400 S Douglas Blvd Ste 302, Oklahoma City, OK 73150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 438-0913
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Randall Pain Management
    5104 S SOONER RD, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 438-0913

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Back Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis
Autonomic Disorders
Bursitis
Cancer Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Headache
Joint Drainage
Migraine
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phantom Limb Pain
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scoliosis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
    View All Accepted Carriers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Randall?

    Jun 09, 2021
    Dr. Randall managed to pinpoint a problem in one visit after 15 years of treatment with other doctors. With one diagnostic injection I was pain free immediately and was able to then move on to a permanent treatment that has left me feeling better than I have in a long time. His staff is very professional and accommodating. Highly recommend if you need pain management!
    FU_SIJoint — Jun 09, 2021
    About Dr. Steve Randall, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902078298
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jps Health Network
    Internship
    • St Anthony Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of The Americas (Nevis)
    Undergraduate School
    • Parker College of Chiropractic
