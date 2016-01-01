Dr. Steve Rad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Steve Rad, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Dr. Clifford Bochner, MD8631 W 3rd St Ste 600, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 299-7561
Heartistic Families LLC9461 Charleville Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 420-7969
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steve Rad, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rad speaks Armenian.
