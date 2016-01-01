See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Steve Rad, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steve Rad, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Rad works at Dr. Clifford Bochner, MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Clifford Bochner, MD
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 600, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 299-7561
  2. 2
    Heartistic Families LLC
    9461 Charleville Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 420-7969

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginosis Screening
Pregnancy Test
Herpes Simplex Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Pregnancy Test
Herpes Simplex Screening

Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Steve Rad, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English, Armenian
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Maternal & Fetal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Rad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

