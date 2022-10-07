Dr. Steve Schimmele, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schimmele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Schimmele, DDS
Overview
Dr. Steve Schimmele, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Surgeons
Dr. Schimmele works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Carnegie Blvd7845 Carnegie Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 214-8212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - State Blvd4606 E State Blvd Ste D, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Directions (260) 217-2416Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schimmele?
I was really impressed with my first visit. Everyone was pleasant and explained everything explicitly, especially my doctor. I feel I can trust him to make me happy with his expertise.
About Dr. Steve Schimmele, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1538179684
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schimmele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schimmele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schimmele works at
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Schimmele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schimmele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schimmele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schimmele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.