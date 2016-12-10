Dr. Paschos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steve Paschos, MD
Dr. Steve Paschos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Des Plaines, IL.
Chicago Behavioral Hospital555 Wilson Ln, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 360-2210
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Excellent doctor! Dr. Paschos had great bedside manner, Explained to me in detail my condition and listen to my needs and concerns. I wouldn't go to any other doctor. Highly recommended!!
- Psychiatry
- English, Greek
- 1144476136
Dr. Paschos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paschos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paschos has seen patients for Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Homicidal Ideation and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paschos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paschos speaks Greek.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Paschos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paschos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paschos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paschos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.