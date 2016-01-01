Dr. Steve Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steve Park, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.
Dr. Park works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wilshire Cardiology Group Inc.500 S Virgil Ave Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 387-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
About Dr. Steve Park, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Korean and Mandarin
- 1649202698
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Sch Med
- Evanston Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks Korean and Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.