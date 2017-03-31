Dr. Steve Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Nguyen, DO
Overview
Dr. Steve Nguyen, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with College Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Steve Nguyen DO Inc.1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 808, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- College Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nguyen is a well qualified and most caring GI physician whom I have had the privilege of being his patient. I've had two surgeries with him and have been impressed with not only the quality of care that he provided, but also of his staff. I would strongly recommend Dr. Nguyen to my own family and friends.
About Dr. Steve Nguyen, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Khmer, Khmer and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Santa Clara Vly Med Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
