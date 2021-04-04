Overview

Dr. Steve Mora, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Mora works at Restore Orthopedics and Spine Center in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.