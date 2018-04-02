Dr. Steve Mermelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mermelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Mermelstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steve Mermelstein, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
Dr. Mermelstein works at
Locations
Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultant444 Merrick Rd Ste LL1, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 593-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mermelstein?
Dr Mermelstein and his staff make the experience seamless and painless. I am usually taken in to see the doctor at the appointment time. Dr Mermelstein is very caring and explains everything very thoroughly. Very highly recommended.
About Dr. Steve Mermelstein, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1275516205
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hosp
- Metro Hosp-NY Med
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mermelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mermelstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mermelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mermelstein works at
Dr. Mermelstein has seen patients for Emphysema, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mermelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mermelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mermelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mermelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mermelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.