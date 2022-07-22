Dr. Steve Meadows, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meadows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Meadows, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steve Meadows, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson U
Dr. Meadows works at
Locations
South Palm Orthopedics4800 Linton Blvd Ste A201, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 496-6622Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meadows replaced my father’s shoulder and the results are amazing. Great shoulder surgeon!!
About Dr. Steve Meadows, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1225057144
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U
- Hosp for Joint Dis-Orth Inst
- North Shore University Hospital
- University Of Penn
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meadows has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meadows accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meadows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meadows has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meadows on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Meadows. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meadows.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meadows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meadows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.