Dr. Steve Meadows, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steve Meadows, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson U

Dr. Meadows works at South Palm Orthopedics in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Palm Orthopedics
    4800 Linton Blvd Ste A201, Delray Beach, FL 33445
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 22, 2022
    Dr. Meadows replaced my father's shoulder and the results are amazing. Great shoulder surgeon!!
    William — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Steve Meadows, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1225057144
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson U
    • Hosp for Joint Dis-Orth Inst
    • North Shore University Hospital
    • University Of Penn
    • Hand Surgery
