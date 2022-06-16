Dr. Steve McLain, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve McLain, DMD
Overview
Dr. Steve McLain, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Warner Robins, GA.
Dr. McLain works at
Locations
-
1
Warner Robins Family Dentistry104 S Houston Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 202-3005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLain?
The staff is always so nice. I went in to receive my partial and the piece was not done properly. The staff was very nice and apologized for the miscommunication with the lab who made the partial. Other than being inconvenienced and having to take more time off from work, it still was a pleasant experience.
About Dr. Steve McLain, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1871649079
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McLain using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McLain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLain works at
55 patients have reviewed Dr. McLain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.