Dr. Massaquoi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steve Massaquoi, MD
Overview
Dr. Steve Massaquoi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Massaquoi works at
Locations
BID Healthcare Neurology46 Obery St Ste 201, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 210-5920
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Massaquoi listens closely to the patient and designated family member while asking questions to narrow down and pinpoint symptoms in order to request the necessary test for diagnosis. I found him to be very informative and explained in detail potential diagnosis especially when there are one or two possibilities that defines your condition.
About Dr. Steve Massaquoi, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Neurological Disorders and Strok
- Longwood Neurology
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massaquoi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massaquoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massaquoi speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Massaquoi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massaquoi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massaquoi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massaquoi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.