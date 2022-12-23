See All Neurologists in Plymouth, MA
Overview

Dr. Steve Massaquoi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Massaquoi works at BID Healthcare Neurology in Plymouth, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BID Healthcare Neurology
    46 Obery St Ste 201, Plymouth, MA 02360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 210-5920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 23, 2022
    Dr Massaquoi listens closely to the patient and designated family member while asking questions to narrow down and pinpoint symptoms in order to request the necessary test for diagnosis. I found him to be very informative and explained in detail potential diagnosis especially when there are one or two possibilities that defines your condition.
    Joan ward — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. Steve Massaquoi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1811934813
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Neurological Disorders and Strok
    Residency
    • Longwood Neurology
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
