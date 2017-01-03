Overview

Dr. Steve Lequerica, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Lequerica works at Vein Specialist Centers in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.