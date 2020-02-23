Dr. Steve Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Steve Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Omni Interventional Pain Mgmt. Pllc13620 38th Ave Ste 8A, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 470-3000
Plastic Surgery Pllc3916 Prince St Ste 153, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-8996
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Surprised by the negative reviews. I have seen multiple plastic surgeons and Dr. Lee is the best among all of them. He gives me detailed explanation for the procedure and he doesn't make you feel you're taking his time. He is respectful and I enjoyed talking to him. I got double eyelid surgery and the side effect minimal under him. I am very happy about how it looked and my friends are looking going to him for treatments. I will definitely recommend.
About Dr. Steve Lee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1710959572
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.