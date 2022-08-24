Overview

Dr. Steve Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, AVALA Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Advanced Pain Institute in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.