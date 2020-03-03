Dr. Steve Lebovitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebovitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Lebovitch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steve Lebovitch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paramus, NJ.
Urologic Institute of New Jersey PA275-277 Forest Ave Ste 206, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 489-8900
Valley Medical Group- Cardiac Specialty223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-8000
New Jersey Urology LLC1515 Broad St Ste B130, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 873-7000
- 4 160 Pehle Ave, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Directions (201) 489-8900
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
The man is very smart and cares for his patients. A rare combination. Willing to answer questions and explain
- Urology
- English, Yiddish
- 1396984944
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Lebovitch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebovitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebovitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebovitch has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebovitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lebovitch speaks Yiddish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebovitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebovitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebovitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebovitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.