Dr. Steve Lebhar, MD
Overview
Dr. Steve Lebhar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Locations
Heartcare of Naples1713 SW Health Pkwy Ste 3, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 597-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lebhar has been my cardiologist for 8 years. He takes his time to review your case and understand your medical issues. Very easy to talk to and you feel comfortable asking him any questions. Dr. Lebhar's recommendations are always balanced with a cost benefit analysis in order for the patient to make an informed decision. Overall a great doctor!
About Dr. Steve Lebhar, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1639213895
Education & Certifications
- Boston Veterans Administration Med Center
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
