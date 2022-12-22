Dr. Steve Laverson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laverson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Laverson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steve Laverson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland, Baltimore and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Laverson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Feel Beautiful San Diego Cosmetic Clinic11199 Sorrento Valley Rd Ste 204, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laverson?
always listens
About Dr. Steve Laverson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1467443499
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|La County-Usc Medical Center
- La County-Ucla-King-Drew Medical Center|Long Island Plastic Surgery Group|Medical Center Of Central Georgia|Rush University Hospital
- UCLA Hospitals
- University of Maryland, Baltimore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laverson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Laverson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Laverson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laverson works at
Dr. Laverson speaks French.
166 patients have reviewed Dr. Laverson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laverson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laverson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laverson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.