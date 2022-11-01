Overview

Dr. Steve Lau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Lau works at North Texas Preferred Health Partners in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.