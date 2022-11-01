Dr. Steve Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Lau, MD
Overview
Dr. Steve Lau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Lau works at
Locations
Dallas Diagnostic Assc Prk Cits8215 Westchester Dr Ste 320, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (972) 993-5040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steve Lau is outstanding! I’ve been his patient for well over a decade and the quality of his care has always been fantastic. He goes the extra mile in every way and is worth every penny as a concierge physician. He’s an outstanding communicator and coordinator for my care. Couldn’t look for a better doctor because they just don’t exist.
About Dr. Steve Lau, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1841395837
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lau speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.