Dr. Steve Lau, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Steve Lau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Lau works at North Texas Preferred Health Partners in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Diagnostic Assc Prk Cits
    8215 Westchester Dr Ste 320, Dallas, TX 75225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 993-5040
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Migraine
Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bunion
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Executive Physical Examination
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
House Call
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr. Steve Lau is outstanding! I’ve been his patient for well over a decade and the quality of his care has always been fantastic. He goes the extra mile in every way and is worth every penny as a concierge physician. He’s an outstanding communicator and coordinator for my care. Couldn’t look for a better doctor because they just don’t exist.
    About Dr. Steve Lau, MD

    Internal Medicine
    26 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1841395837
    Education & Certifications

    Parkland Health And Hospital System
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
