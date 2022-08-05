Overview

Dr. Steve Klafeta, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Klafeta works at SAINT MARYS HEALTH CARE in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Brain Stimulation, Neurostimulator Implantation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.