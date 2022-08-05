See All Neurosurgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Steve Klafeta, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Steve Klafeta, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steve Klafeta, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.

Dr. Klafeta works at SAINT MARYS HEALTH CARE in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Brain Stimulation, Neurostimulator Implantation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Fredric Meyer, MD
Dr. Fredric Meyer, MD
8 (21)
View Profile
Dr. Giuseppe Lanzino, MD
Dr. Giuseppe Lanzino, MD
8 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Jamie Van Gompel, MD
Dr. Jamie Van Gompel, MD
8 (18)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Mary's Health Care
    200 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 685-5050
    Monday
    10:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Mercy Health Hauenstein Neuroscience Center
    245 Cherry St SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 685-5050
  3. 3
    Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
    220 Cherry St Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 685-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deep Brain Stimulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Deep Brain Stimulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Klafeta?

    Aug 05, 2022
    He is great!!
    Sandra cook — Aug 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steve Klafeta, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steve Klafeta, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Klafeta to family and friends

    Dr. Klafeta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Klafeta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steve Klafeta, MD.

    About Dr. Steve Klafeta, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033140868
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Klafeta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klafeta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klafeta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klafeta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klafeta works at SAINT MARYS HEALTH CARE in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Klafeta’s profile.

    Dr. Klafeta has seen patients for Deep Brain Stimulation, Neurostimulator Implantation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klafeta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Klafeta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klafeta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klafeta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klafeta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steve Klafeta, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.