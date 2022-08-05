Dr. Steve Klafeta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klafeta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Klafeta, MD
Overview
Dr. Steve Klafeta, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Locations
Saint Mary's Health Care200 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-5050Monday10:00am - 12:00pmTuesday10:00am - 12:00pm
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neuroscience Center245 Cherry St SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-5050
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences220 Cherry St Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is great!!
About Dr. Steve Klafeta, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1033140868
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klafeta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klafeta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klafeta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klafeta has seen patients for Deep Brain Stimulation, Neurostimulator Implantation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klafeta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Klafeta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klafeta.
