Dr. Steve Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burlington, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Kim works at Pacific Northwest Retina,PLLC in Burlington, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.