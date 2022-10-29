Overview

Dr. Steve Jin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center, Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Jin works at Temecula Valley Cardiology in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.