Dr. Steve Jin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steve Jin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center, Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Jin works at
Locations
Temecula Valley Cardiology25405 Hancock Ave Ste 216, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 698-4600
Temecula Valley Cardiology Medical Group Inc.31565 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 200, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 698-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Has given me prompt, effective and professional care. I have confidence in him. On two occasions he has implanted stints in my heart on an emergency basis, making himself available at a moment's notice.
About Dr. Steve Jin, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1760596985
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology Fellowship, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan
- Nymc St Vincent Med Ctr, Staten Island, Ny
- Shanghai Medical University School of Medicine
- Shanghai Medical University School Od Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jin works at
Dr. Jin has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jin speaks Mandarin.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jin.
