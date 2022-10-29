See All Interventional Cardiologists in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Steve Jin, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Steve Jin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center, Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Jin works at Temecula Valley Cardiology in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Temecula Valley Cardiology
    Temecula Valley Cardiology
25405 Hancock Ave Ste 216, Murrieta, CA 92562
(951) 698-4600
    Temecula Valley Cardiology Medical Group Inc.
    Temecula Valley Cardiology Medical Group Inc.
31565 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 200, Temecula, CA 92592
(951) 698-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center
  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Mitral Valve Disease
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 29, 2022
    Dr. Has given me prompt, effective and professional care. I have confidence in him. On two occasions he has implanted stints in my heart on an emergency basis, making himself available at a moment's notice.
    bonnie Nack — Oct 29, 2022
    About Dr. Steve Jin, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760596985
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Interventional Cardiology Fellowship, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nymc St Vincent Med Ctr, Staten Island, Ny
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Shanghai Medical University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Shanghai Medical University School Od Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Jin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jin has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

