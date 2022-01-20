Dr. Steve Huang, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Huang, DDS
Dr. Steve Huang, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine.
Henderson Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center1701 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 2E, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 892-0555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Diversified Dental Services
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
An infected old root canal tooth jeopardized my hip joint replacement and caused me great pain. Dr. Huang took me in as an emergency the same day I called. The doctor was very knowledgeable, confident professional, and excellent in the extraction of my tooth and insertion of a bone graft as the first step in the implant process. His great technique made the procedure painless for me. His staff was very reassuring and made me feel relaxed and calm. I highly recommend Dr. Huang.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1104079755
- University of Washington
- Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
