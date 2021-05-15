See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Plano, TX
Dr. Steve Hong, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (6)
9 years of experience
Dr. Steve Hong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Hong works at North Texas Orthopaedic & Spine in Plano, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Neurovital Pllc
    4090 Mapleshade Ln Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Prabhav Tella, MD, MPH
    825 W Royal Ln Ste 230, Irving, TX 75039

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Spondylitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Spondylitis

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    May 15, 2021
    He is always for the most part on time. He ask questions and listens to your problems. He actually cares. Also, he offers more than one solution to a problem.
    Debra — May 15, 2021
    About Dr. Steve Hong, MD

    Pain Medicine
    9 years of experience
    English
    1093152639
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

