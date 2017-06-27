Overview

Dr. Steve Hayes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman.



Dr. Hayes works at Steve W Hayes DPM in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.