Dr. Steve Lee Gerber, MD
Overview
Dr. Steve Lee Gerber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Bend, IN.
Locations
Advanced Ophthalmology of Michiana707 N Michigan St Ste 210, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 233-2114
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My 14 month old daughter had a minor eye procedure and we saw Dr. Gerber many times leading up to the procedure and for a follow up afterwards. My daughter had been misdiagnosed twice, and I am so thankful we found Dr. Gerber before her condition worsened. Highly recommend him and his office.
About Dr. Steve Lee Gerber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Russian
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee Gerber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Gerber accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee Gerber has seen patients for Farsightedness, Nearsightedness and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee Gerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee Gerber speaks Russian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee Gerber.
