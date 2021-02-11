Overview

Dr. Steve Lee Gerber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Bend, IN.



Dr. Lee Gerber works at Advanced Ophthalmology Michiana in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Nearsightedness and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.