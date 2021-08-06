Dr. Fordan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steve Fordan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steve Fordan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Ut Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Fordan works at
Locations
1
Thyroid Endocrinology & Diabetes PA1018 N Zang Blvd Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (972) 266-8765
2
Thyroid Endocrinology & Diabetes305 Regency Pkwy Ste 405, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 518-1100
3
Thyroid Endocrinology & Diabetes PA2304 Bardin Rd Ste 102, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Directions (972) 266-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fordan and his entire staff are awesome! I am suffering from low and high blood sugars and Im scared to get DKA again. The receptionists Skylar and Christina are very helpful and compassionate and they try to schedule same or next day appointments when I’m very sick. And Dr. Fordan and Dr. Foster have helped me tremendously well with rescue medicines among an insulin pump and other medicines. Best of all, Dr Fordan and His Staff are so smart and they know Diabetes A-Z....so they always offer patients great advise and great options. Highly recommend this office for diabetic and thyroid care.
About Dr. Steve Fordan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1245432582
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center
- Baylor Medical Center
- Baylor Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fordan has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Thyroid Goiter and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fordan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.