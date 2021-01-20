See All Podiatrists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Steve Feller, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steve Feller, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steve Feller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Feller works at Custer Foot & Ankle in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Custer Foot & Ankle
    7507 Custer Rd W, Tacoma, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Feller?

Jan 20, 2021
What a wonderful doctor!!! I absolutely loved him.
Betty Fletcher — Jan 20, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Steve Feller, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steve Feller, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Feller to family and friends

Dr. Feller's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Feller

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steve Feller, DPM.

About Dr. Steve Feller, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1235132705
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Swedish Hosp-Med Ctr
Residency
Internship
  • American Lake Va
Internship
Medical Education
  • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steve Feller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Feller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Feller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Feller works at Custer Foot & Ankle in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Feller’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Feller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.