Dr. Steve Fallek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Fallek works at Englewood Hosp Arrhythmia Ctr in Englewood, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ, New York, NY and Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.