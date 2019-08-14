Dr. Steve Fallek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fallek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Fallek, MD
Dr. Steve Fallek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and Palisades Medical Center.
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-3361Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 541-4181
- 3 59 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 535-9080
Steve Fallek Md41 Wilson Ave # 2, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 817-5555
Steve R Fallek MD300 Sylvan Ave Ste 301, Englewood, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 541-4181
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Palisades Medical Center
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Locals (any local)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
When I called Dr. Fallek's office and explained what my problem was, Nathalie the Receptionist, immediately worked on getting me into to see the Doctor. This was not the case with other Surgeons I had contacted. She understood right away the urgency of the situation and within a couple of hours I was being treated. The Practice Manager, Christina, assisted with the procedure and made me feel very comfortable while being treated. Dr. Fallek and his team create a very comfortable and professional environment. I wish all Doctors were like this group. I am on the mend and would be honored to recommend him to any of my friends and relatives. He gets a 10+ from me.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1548238280
- UMDNJ
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Fallek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fallek accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fallek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fallek speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallek.
