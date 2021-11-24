Dr. Steve Duffy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Duffy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steve Duffy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Duffy works at
Locations
Advanced Surgical Of North Texas8080 State Highway 121 Ste 120, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 600-2601Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duffy?
Three hernias repaired and liver biopsy. Surgery is scary, but you can not ask of a better experience. Dr. Duffy and his entire staff are fantastic. Thank you Dr. Duffy
About Dr. Steve Duffy, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407061914
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Ctr Ft Sam Houston
- University Tx Hlth Sci Ctr San Antonio/University Hosp
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- UTD
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duffy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duffy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duffy works at
Dr. Duffy has seen patients for Lipomas, Ventral Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duffy speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.