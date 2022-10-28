Overview

Dr. Steve Dong, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Dong works at San Bernardino Urological Associates in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.