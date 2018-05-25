Overview

Dr. Steve Cordina, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from University Of Malta, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with USA Health University Hospital.



Dr. Cordina works at UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF NEUROLOGY in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.