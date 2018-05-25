Dr. Steve Cordina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Cordina, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from University Of Malta, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with USA Health University Hospital.
University of South Alabama Department of Neurology3301 Knollwood Dr # 4, Mobile, AL 36693 Directions
Strada Patient Care Center1601 Center St # 2E, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 660-5108
Hospital Affiliations
- USA Health University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent doctor along with his team of other doctors and nurses! After seeing other doctors, Dr Cordina was able to uncover the reason for my numbness and tingling and TIA and through more tests was able to uncover another potential brain issue. He and his team were most respectful and displayed a sense of urgency to determine what my problems were. I was amazed with the expeditious work done to help to locate the problem and determine treatment. His nurse manager is awesome as well
- Vascular Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Italian, Maltese and Spanish
- University Of Minnesota
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- University Of Malta, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
- Neurocritical Care, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Cordina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cordina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordina has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cordina speaks Italian, Maltese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.