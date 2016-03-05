Dr. Steve Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Cole, MD
Dr. Steve Cole, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Steve Cole MD1750 Madison Ave Ste 210, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 726-4055
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Wonderful bedside manner
About Dr. Steve Cole, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1952415424
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
