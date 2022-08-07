Overview

Dr. Steve Choe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Choe works at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Appendicitis and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.