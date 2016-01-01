See All Neurologists in Deerfield, IL
Dr. Steve Best, MD

Neurology
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steve Best, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Best works at Neurology Science Center in Deerfield, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Neuroscience Center, LLC
    440 Lake Cook Rd Ste 2, Deerfield, IL 60015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 236-9310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

About Dr. Steve Best, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730201567
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Finch University Hlth Scis, Chicago Med Sch
Residency
  • Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
Undergraduate School
  • The Evergreen State College
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steve Best, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Best is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Best has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Best works at Neurology Science Center in Deerfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Best’s profile.

Dr. Best has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Best.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Best, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Best appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

