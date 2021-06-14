Dr. Steve Ballard, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Ballard, DDS
Overview
Dr. Steve Ballard, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Dr. Ballard works at
Locations
-
1
Kirby2900 Kirby Rd Ste 12, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 589-8794
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ballard?
The employees and staff are very friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Steve Ballard, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1487713681
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballard accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ballard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ballard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballard works at
332 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.