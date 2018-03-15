Dr. Steve Bae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Bae, MD
Overview
Dr. Steve Bae, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
San Gabriel207 S Santa Anita St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 233-2853Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
City of Industry1661 Hanover Rd Ste 227, City of Industry, CA 91748 Directions (626) 233-2853
- 3 25 S Raymond Ave Ste 110, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 458-8805
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bae?
I've met Dr. Bae once and spoke to him once on the phone and he is by far an amazing doctor! He's professional and knowledgeable. The two times I spoke to him I felt so much as ease assuming I had cancer. I would highly recommend him to all friends and family !
About Dr. Steve Bae, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Korean, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1326072349
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf-Fresno
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- MIT
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bae accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bae speaks Chinese, Korean, Mandarin and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bae. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bae.
