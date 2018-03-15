Overview

Dr. Steve Bae, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Bae works at inSite Digestive Health Care in San Gabriel, CA with other offices in City of Industry, CA and Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.