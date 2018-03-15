See All General Surgeons in San Gabriel, CA
Dr. Steve Bae, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steve Bae, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Bae works at inSite Digestive Health Care in San Gabriel, CA with other offices in City of Industry, CA and Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Gabriel
    207 S Santa Anita St, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 233-2853
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    City of Industry
    1661 Hanover Rd Ste 227, City of Industry, CA 91748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 233-2853
  3. 3
    25 S Raymond Ave Ste 110, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 458-8805

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
  • Whittier Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steve Bae, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Korean, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326072349
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ucsf-Fresno
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • MIT
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
