Dr. Steve Aydin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aydin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Aydin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steve Aydin, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Hudson Regional Hospital.
Dr. Aydin works at
Locations
-
1
Kayal Orthopaedic Center, P.C.9226 Kennedy Blvd Ste 2, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (844) 777-0910Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Kayal Orthopaedic Center, P.C266 Harristown Rd, Glen Rock, NJ 07452 Directions (844) 777-0910Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Kayal Orthopaedic Center, P.C.11 Holt Dr, Stony Point, NY 10980 Directions (844) 777-0910Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Accredited Dermatology111 W Water St, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 244-4703
-
5
Kayal Orthopaedic Center529 Goffle Rd, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 Directions (844) 777-0910Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
6
Kayal Orthopaedic Center, P.C784 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 Directions (844) 777-0910Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
7
Kayal Orthopaedic Center, P.C185 N State Rt 17, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (844) 777-0910Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am -
-
8
Kayal Orthopaedic Center,260 Old Hook Rd # 401, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (844) 777-0910Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
9
Kayal Orthopaedic Center12 Goffle Rd, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (844) 777-0910Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 1:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
10
Advanced Spine on Park Avenue115 E 57th St Ste 610, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 535-3505Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- EmblemHealth
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aydin?
I have been seeing Dr Aydin for the past 9years. Dr Aydin is a caring, compassionate and a genius of a doctor. I can’t say enough about this incredible doctor. I suffered with a terrible knee pain and shoulder pain. His treatment is what helped me walk and run without a single twinge. He is really one incredible doctor. If you have pain, don’t hesitate. Dr Aydin is the one to go to. Thank you so much Dr for helping me over the years.
About Dr. Steve Aydin, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104099910
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation
- Union Hospital
- Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aydin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aydin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aydin works at
Dr. Aydin has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aydin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aydin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aydin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aydin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aydin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.