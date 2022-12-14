Overview

Dr. Steve Aydin, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Hudson Regional Hospital.



Dr. Aydin works at Kayal Orthopaedic Center, PC in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Glen Rock, NJ, Stony Point, NY, Toms River, NJ, Wyckoff, NJ, Franklin Lakes, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Westwood, NJ, Midland Park, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

