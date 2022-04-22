Dr. Steve Attanasio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attanasio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Attanasio, DO
Overview
Dr. Steve Attanasio, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Attanasio works at
Locations
-
1
Practice1725 W Harrison St Ste 1159, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5020
-
2
Emergency Department5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200Monday8:45am - 5:45pmTuesday8:45am - 5:45pmWednesday8:45am - 5:45pmThursday8:45am - 5:45pmFriday8:45am - 5:45pmSaturday8:45am - 5:45pmSunday8:45am - 5:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Attanasio?
Outstanding.
About Dr. Steve Attanasio, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1972760718
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attanasio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attanasio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attanasio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attanasio works at
Dr. Attanasio has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Attanasio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Attanasio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attanasio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attanasio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attanasio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.