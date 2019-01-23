Overview

Dr. Stevan Smallow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Smallow works at Knights Road Medical Associates in Bensalem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.