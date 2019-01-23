Dr. Stevan Smallow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smallow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stevan Smallow, MD
Overview
Dr. Stevan Smallow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Knights Road Medical Associates2846 Knights Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (215) 638-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthCare Partners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Keystone Mercy Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr Smallow for a little over three years he is an amazing doctor he always has time for me, to help me with whatever needs that I have. He is patient and compassionate at all times The front desk the girls are so kind and wonderful I am so happy that I found such a wonderful doctors office.
About Dr. Stevan Smallow, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Einsten Mc
- Med Coll of PA
- Pennsylvania State Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smallow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smallow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smallow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Smallow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smallow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smallow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smallow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.