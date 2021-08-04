Dr. Sterling Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sterling Simpson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sterling Simpson, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Simpson works at
Locations
Pediatric Pulmonology-Patewood200 Patewood Dr Ste A300, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-5530
Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine7730 Old Canton Rd Bldg B, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 499-0935
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor and very patient.
About Dr. Sterling Simpson, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson works at
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
