Dr. Sterling Riggs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sterling Riggs, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Riggs works at
Locations
Oklahoma Univ Hlth Sci Ctr Crdl825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4000
Oklahoma Arthritis Center1701 Renaissance Blvd Ste 110, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 844-4978
Oklahoma City Office920 Stanton L Young Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient, effective, & knows how to hit trouble spots when doing procedures. Dr. Riggs is also very kind, & he/ his office helps get financial assistance you need for expensive RX’s. They’re a huge Blessing in my life.
About Dr. Sterling Riggs, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1144456005
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riggs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riggs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riggs works at
Dr. Riggs has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Riggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.