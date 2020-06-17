See All Psychiatrists in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Sterling Nakamura, MD

Psychiatry
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sterling Nakamura, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE.

Dr. Nakamura works at Dr. Sterling M. Nakamura, MD in Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William Waterfield Jr M D Inc
    2500 Hospital Dr Bldg 3, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 863-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 17, 2020
    Dr. Nakamaura and his staff exceed 5 stars. I began working with him and Lee (his PA) after my previous psychiatrist dumped me because I’m too complicated. I’ve seen many psychiatrists and I plan to stay with with him and his team. Not only are him and Lee responsive to my concerns, but they have transformed my life for the better. They are both very knowledgeable and have a calm, yet personable personality. Dr. Nakamaura’s reputation among other medical professionals is well known too, as I feel like doctors in other fields know of him in a positive way. Not to mention, the transition to video visits during the Pandemic has been seamless and I feel that I’m still getting the best care. He also takes my insurance and I have had no problems with organized billing that makes everything easy for me. Making appointments is also easy and Tara is very responsive to emails! 100% Recommend.
    Emily — Jun 17, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Sterling Nakamura, MD
    About Dr. Sterling Nakamura, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841400728
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sterling Nakamura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakamura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nakamura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nakamura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nakamura works at Dr. Sterling M. Nakamura, MD in Mountain View, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nakamura’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakamura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakamura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakamura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakamura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

