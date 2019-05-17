Overview

Dr. Sterling Cannon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Cannon works at West Georgia Eye Care Center in Columbus, GA with other offices in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.