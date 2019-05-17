Dr. Sterling Cannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sterling Cannon, MD
Overview
Dr. Sterling Cannon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Cannon works at
Locations
-
1
West Georgia Eye Care Center2616 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 323-3491Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Hubbard Henslee Center for Eye Surgery2012 10th Ave, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 323-3491Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Eye Associates of Tallahassee2020 Fleischmann Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-6161Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
4
West Georgia Medical Associates6600 Whittlesey Blvd Unit A, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 323-3491
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cannon?
Dr. Cannon has performed two chalyzion removal surgeries on me. He truly cares about his patients and is so attentive to patient needs. Such a great doctor for eye concerns!!!!
About Dr. Sterling Cannon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1447278106
Education & Certifications
- The Med Center Inc
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannon works at
Dr. Cannon has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.