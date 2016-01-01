Overview

Dr. Stergios Zacharoulis, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Zacharoulis works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.