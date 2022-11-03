Dr. Stephine Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephine Kramer, MD
Dr. Stephine Kramer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CHARLES R DREW UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND SCIENCE.
SMG Women's Health Associates1537 S Higley Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 257-2700
Mountain Vista Medical Center1301 S Crismon Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 358-6100
Arizona Associates for Women's Health Tempe AZ1492 S Mill Ave Ste 307, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 257-2777
East Valley Women's Medical Group4915 E Baseline Rd Ste 104, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 632-2004
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kramer has been so amazing with every visit. She’s been my OB through ovarian cysts and now my first baby. I recommend her to anyone 100% she is so caring, intelligent and listens.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- CHARLES R DREW UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND SCIENCE
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.