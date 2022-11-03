Overview

Dr. Stephine Kramer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CHARLES R DREW UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND SCIENCE.



Dr. Kramer works at Fetal Diagnostic Center in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.