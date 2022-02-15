Dr. Stephen Zweibach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zweibach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Zweibach, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Zweibach, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Riverview, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Zweibach works at
Locations
Women's Health & Wellness - Riverview13148 Vail Ridge Dr, Riverview, FL 33579 Directions (813) 588-8431Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Women?s Health & Wellness815 S PARSONS AVE, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 686-9108
Women's Care Florida - Obstetrics & Gynecology116 Parsons Park Dr # 116, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 856-9181Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Women's Health & Wellness - Brandon515 S Kings Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 856-9173
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had enormous pain on my left side. I went to Dr. Zweibach, my regular gynecologist for 20 years. He had me take a blood test and further diagnosed my problem. He sent me to Moffitt for follow up. I had surgery confirming ovarian cancer. I was lucky since it was caught very early. I am now being treated with chemo and will make a full recovery. Thank you Dr. Zweibach!
About Dr. Stephen Zweibach, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841283710
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami - Jackson Memorial|University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zweibach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zweibach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zweibach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zweibach speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Zweibach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zweibach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zweibach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zweibach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.