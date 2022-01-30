Overview

Dr. Stephen Zuniga, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Zuniga works at Central California ENT Med Grp in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.