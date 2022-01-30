Dr. Stephen Zuniga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuniga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Zuniga, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Zuniga, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Zuniga works at
Locations
-
1
Central Calif. Ent. Medical Group1351 E Spruce Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-6212
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zuniga?
To start with, Dr. Zuniga is well respected in our Community and I would refer him to anyone that asks. I spent years in pain, uncomfortable sleep nights, hated bra shopping and self-conscious at the gym. I trusted him to do a breast reduction and a lift. He assured me he had performed this surgery many times and the downtime was minimal. I was skeptical - but he was right. Back to work in a week and back to real life in 4 weeks. I couldn't be happier and look forward to lightening the load and no more pain.
About Dr. Stephen Zuniga, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1669431409
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuniga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuniga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuniga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuniga works at
Dr. Zuniga has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuniga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuniga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuniga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuniga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuniga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.